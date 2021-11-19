MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Apollo Hospitals’ stock gains 20% in week since Q2 results

Apollo Hospitals shares have more than doubled in 2021 till now. The sharp appreciation may cap significant upsides immediately.

Pallavi Pengonda
November 19, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.’s shares have risen as much as 20 percent this week. Investors were thrilled with the company’s second-quarter (July-September) results announced on November 12.

With this, the stock has more than doubled in this calendar year, increasing by almost 132 percent. Apollo Hospitals’ shares closed at Rs 5,588.60 on the National Stock Exchange on November 18.

Valuations are pricey now, with the stock surpassing the target prices of some analysts. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) values Apollo Hospitals using the sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) methodology and arrives at a March 2023 target price of Rs 5,394.

In the SOTP method, the value of each division of a company is ascertained separately and added together to arrive at a total.

Nomura’s analysts said it is appropriate to value Apollo Hospitals on an SOTP basis, given the likely value unlocking in Apollo HealthCo, a subsidiary that houses its online and offline pharmacies and telemedicine businesses, in the near term through investment by strategic or financial partners.

Close

Related stories

The impending fundraising by Apollo HealthCo is expected to help Apollo Hospitals in competing better with other e-health firms and propel growth in its digital segment. Additional funds will also help the company expand its customer base and improve market penetration. To be sure, this is also one reason for investors’ excitement on the stock.

HDFC Securities’ SOTP-assessed target price for Apollo Hospitals based on September 2023 estimates stands at Rs 5,295 per share. The brokerage has raised its estimates by 19 percent/14 percent for FY22/23E to factor in Q2 beat/ faster-than-expected recovery from Covid-19.

Strong revenue growth and margin expansion helped the company beat Street estimates in Q2. Occupancies were strong for the company’s older hospitals at 3,518 beds (65 percent). New hospital occupancy stood at 1,466 beds (66 percent).

Consolidated revenue increased by 35 percent over the same period last year to Rs 3,717 crore. A good portion of this came from the healthcare services segment, where revenue increased 75 percent year-on-year and 12 percent sequentially.

Apollo Hospitals’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a key measure of profitability, and profit after tax were 17 percent and 9 percent ahead of Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates due to a recovery in patient counts, average revenue per occupied bed and hospital occupancy.

EBITDA for Q2 grew by 105 percent year-on-year and 18 percent sequentially to Rs 615 crore. Average revenue per occupied bed, excluding vaccination, for the half year ended September grew 15 percent year-on-year.

“We are impressed by Apollo Hospitals’ execution across segments and raise our FY2022-24 EBITDA estimates by 8-14 percent, led by higher growth in pharmacy and healthcare business,” said Kotak’s analysts.

Apollo Hospitals is on a strong footing and the growth outlook is bright. Even so, the stock’s stellar appreciation suggests investors are capturing future optimism adequately, at least for now.
Pallavi Pengonda
Tags: #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
first published: Nov 19, 2021 04:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.