Market Update: HDFC Bank jumps 2%, hits fresh 52-week high; Rcom jumps 10%

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty up 26 points at 10,641 and the Sensex trading higher by 88 points at 34,994.

Bank Nifty was trading in the green as stocks like HDFC Bank jumped 2 percent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Reliance Communications, up 10 percent along with Reliance Infra and Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular were some of the stocks which were also trading on a positive note.

Among the oil & gas stocks, ONGC was up 1 percent followed by GAIL India, NTPC and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks were also buzzing in the morning trade led by Bhushan Steel, Coal India, NALCO and Tata Steel.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HDFC Bank, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ONGC.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were HDFC Bank, reliance Communications, Bharti Infratel, Jubilant Foodworks and Tata Consultancy Services.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Rcom which jumped 10 percent while Reliance Naval, Nav Bharat Ventures, J&K Bank and GRUH Finance were the other gainers.

Avenue Supermarts, Godrej Consumer, HDFC Bank, GRUH Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in morning trade.

On the other hand, 38 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Manpasand Beverages, TCS and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 816 stocks advancing, 742 declining and 478 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1008 stocks advanced, 845 declined and 77 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.