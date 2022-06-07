English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 07, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

    Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,470 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,675.320.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,569.550.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank35,310.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,569.55 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Jun 07, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Auto3,817.00144.30 +3.93%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements20,002.70-635.30 -3.08%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5388.6559.85 +1.12%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra4830.85-21.95 -0.45%


    • June 07, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:
       
      Indian markets could open lower in line with largely negative Asian markets today and despite mildly higher US markets on Monday. All three major US stock indexes finished higher on Monday, but trimmed earlier gains as the 10-year Treasury yield breached 3% ahead of the next big inflation report later this week. US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market.

      Nifty has consolidated on Monday after falling from higher levels on Friday. Having taken support from 16443, the index rose and closed higher than the low, though minorly in the negative. We think Nifty could remain in the 16353-16696 band for the next few sessions.

    • June 07, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 07, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Oil prices:

      Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply.

      Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel. The benchmark hit a three-month high of $120.99 on Monday.

    • June 07, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Asian Markets Updates

      Asian Markets Updates
    • June 07, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,397.65 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,940 crore worth of shares on June 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 07, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 140 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,432 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

    • June 07, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      US Markets: US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose 2% and were the biggest positive for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the online retailer split its shares 20 for 1.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05%, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31%, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37. Twitter Inc shares slipped 1.5% after billionaire Elon Musk said he might walk away from his buyout offer if the social media company fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

    • June 07, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Peter Lynch's famous quote about the stock market.

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Peter Lynch's famous quote about the stock market.
    • June 07, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.