Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

June 07, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:



Indian markets could open lower in line with largely negative Asian markets today and despite mildly higher US markets on Monday. All three major US stock indexes finished higher on Monday, but trimmed earlier gains as the 10-year Treasury yield breached 3% ahead of the next big inflation report later this week. US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market.

Nifty has consolidated on Monday after falling from higher levels on Friday. Having taken support from 16443, the index rose and closed higher than the low, though minorly in the negative. We think Nifty could remain in the 16353-16696 band for the next few sessions.