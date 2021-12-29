MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mankind, BDR Pharma join hands to launch anti COVID-19 pill Molulife

The tie-up is a licensing arrangement where production is by BDR Pharma and marketing, selling, promotion, distribution is by Mankind Pharma, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 29, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has joined hands with BDR Pharmaceuticals to launch oral anti COVID-19 pill Molulife (Molnupiravir) in the country.

The tie-up is a licensing arrangement where production is by BDR Pharma and marketing, selling, promotion, distribution is by Mankind Pharma, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for restricted use of antiviral medication Molnupiravir under emergency situation for treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

This launch further enhances the COVID-19 treatment portfolio in BDR’s product basket with the addition of generic Molnupiravir.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Mankind Pharma to take one step forward in fighting the virus,” BDR Pharma Director Business Development Raheel Shah stated.

Close

Mankind Pharma Senior President (Sales & Marketing) Sanjay Koul noted that a pill for COVID-19 is bound to go miles in strengthening defense against COVID-19 battle.

Mankind with its motto 'serving life'- will make Molulife available in every nook and corner of the country, he added.

"The company focuses on providing a range of medicines for the management and treatment of COVID-19 in India,” Koul said.
PTI
Tags: #BDR Pharma #Business #Mankind Pharma #Molnupiravir
first published: Dec 29, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.