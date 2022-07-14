Manappuram Finance Q1 Net Profit may dip 26% YoY to Rs. 324 cr: Arihant Capital

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Manappuram Finance to report net profit at Rs. 324 crore down 26% year-on-year (up 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 9 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 976 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 25% Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs.526 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

