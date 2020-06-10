App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru to offer sanitised cab services at major airports

Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitisation inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitisation hubs at the airports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MakeMyTrip has tied up with Meru to provide sanitised cab services at all the major airports in the country.

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitisation inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitisation hubs at the airports.

Close

Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include Air-protect Barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitiser in the cab, among others.

related news

“Through this partnership we are confident of addressing one of the most real concerns of travellers during this difficult time, that of their safety. The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers," MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport, Parikshit Choudhury said.

With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership will help prioritise travellers' health and safety at all times of their journey, he added.

“Meru has always put its best foot forward when it comes to ride safety and reliability. During this challenging time, we have implemented seven-tier safety measures in order to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners and also our ground staff.

With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers travelling to and from the airport,” Meru Mobility Tech COO Sandeep Dongre said.

To offer a safe environment to air travellers, MakeMyTrip is also working with airline partners to elevate safety standards at various travel touchpoints.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #airports #Business #Companies #MakeMyTrip #Meru

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.