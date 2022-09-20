English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mahindra & Mahindra to acquire Swaraj Engines' 17.41% stake from Kirloskar Industries

    It had a total revenue from operations of Rs 1,138.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, it said.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST
    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

    Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

    Mahindra & Mahindra(M&M) Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire an additional 17.41 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd from Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) for Rs 296 crore. The acquisition will result in increasing the company's stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) to 52.13 per cent from 34.72 per cent, M&M said in a regulatory filing. The acquisition will result in increasing the company's stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) to 52.13 per cent from 34.72 per cent, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

    The company proposes to acquire 21,14,349 equity shares constituting 17.41 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SEL from KIL at a price of Rs 1,400 per share, it said. Consequently, SEL, which is currently an associate of the company, would become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said. Consequently, SEL, which is currently an associate of the company, would become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said.

    Based in Mohali, Punjab, SEL is in the business of manufacturing of diesel engines and its components. It was promoted in 1985 by erstwhile Punjab Tractors Ltd, which has since merged with M&M, and the then Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now KIL). It had a total revenue from operations of Rs 1,138.15 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #(M&M #Engines #Mahindra & Mahindra #Swaraj
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 09:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.