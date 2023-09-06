Lupin ties up with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs to expand COPD drug access

Lupin's shares edged higher in the trading session on Sept 6

Indian pharmaceutical major Lupin on September 6 announced it has tied up with American businessman Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs and Florida-based non-profit COPD Foundation to expand medication access for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The company's "unique collaboration" with the two entities is "dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients", the Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker said in a release.

This partnership aims to increase the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD patients in the United States, it added.

Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, is currently the only generic product available that is "therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc", the company noted.

COPD is estimated to have affected over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country, Lupin said.

“We believe there is a large unmet need for improved and affordable products for patients in the US. As a leading healthcare organization, we are committed to increasing access for patients, seeking treatment options for respiratory conditions like COPD, with our respiratory portfolio and pipeline," Spiro Gavaris, President US Generics, Lupin said.

"Our collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and the COPD Foundation reflects our intent to provide quality treatment options for patients," Gavaris added.

Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Cost Plus Drugs, said the tie-up is aimed at lowering the prescription drug prices for consumers. “Cost Plus Drugs, Lupin and the COPD Foundation all share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication," he said.

“Accessible and affordable medications are a pathway to a healthier, more empowered life for COPD patients,” COPD Foundation Jean Wright said, adding that a generic drug option will ensure that vital treatments remain within financial reach of the patients.

Ahead of the announcement, Lupin's shares edged higher at the stock market. The scrip settled at Rs 1,135.85 apiece on the BSE, which was 1.49 percent higher as against the previous day's close.