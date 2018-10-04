App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches potassium chloride oral solution in US

The firm had earlier received approval for the product from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin said it has launched in the US its generic potassium chloride oral solution used for prevention and treatment of low blood levels of potassium.

The company has launched potassium chloride oral solution USP in the US in the strengths of 20 mEq/15mL (10 percent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 percent), Lupin said in a statement.

The firm had earlier received approval for the product from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

The company's product is the generic version of Genus Lifesciences Inc's potassium Chloride oral solution, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, potassium chloride oral solution USP, 20 mEq/15mL (10 percent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 percent), had annual sales of around $184.95 million in the US market, it added.

The product is indicated "for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient," Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin today closed at Rs 850.05 per scrip on BSE, down 5.35 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 08:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Lupin #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.