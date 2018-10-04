Lupin launches potassium chloride oral solution in US

Drug firm Lupin said it has launched in the US its generic potassium chloride oral solution used for prevention and treatment of low blood levels of potassium.

The company has launched potassium chloride oral solution USP in the US in the strengths of 20 mEq/15mL (10 percent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 percent), Lupin said in a statement.

The firm had earlier received approval for the product from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

The company's product is the generic version of Genus Lifesciences Inc's potassium Chloride oral solution, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, potassium chloride oral solution USP, 20 mEq/15mL (10 percent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 percent), had annual sales of around $184.95 million in the US market, it added.

The product is indicated "for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient," Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin today closed at Rs 850.05 per scrip on BSE, down 5.35 percent from its previous close.