Live News Updates | OPEC+ agrees to reduce production by 100,000 bbl/day in October

September 05, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to be on a two-day visit to India

-In her first visit to India, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson to be on a two-day visit to India; in Delhi, 7-8 Sept

-Visit signals EU's strong engagement with India in energy, as EU & India mark 60 yrs of diplomatic relationship: European External Action Service(EEAS)

(ANI)