Live News Updates | OPEC+ agrees to reduce production by 100,000 bbl/day in October

Brother of JeM terrorist found dead in Kashmir orchard
The dead body of a man named Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo aged 30 years was found in an orchard in Shopian with a bullet injury. The Jammu & Kashmir Police have informed that one brother of the deceased -- Ashiq Nengroo -- is active terrorist of the JeM outfit and is presently in Pakistan; his other brother -- terrorist Abbas Negroo -- was killed during an encounter in 2014, while his third brother -- terrorist Reyaz Negroo -- is currently lodged in prison in a terror attack case. Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was killed due to group rivalry between terrorist groups.