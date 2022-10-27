Live News Updates: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak; Chinese cities tighten curbs due to COVID outbreak

Credit Suisse says will shed 9,000 jobs by 2025
Credit Suisse reports a loss of $4 billion in Q3, announces 'radical restructuring' of investment bank
(AFP)
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his elevation as British Prime Minister and hoped India's ties with the UK would further deepen during his tenure.
Delhi BJP-AAP Protests
#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them.
Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE
Chinese cities tighten curbs against widening COVID outbreaks
Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.
China reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country. Read here
"I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India," she said in her letter to Sunak.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi congratulates newly elected Prime Minister of Great Britain Shri Rishi Sunak. pic.twitter.com/WWMX9pwaTw— Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2022
"We not only have a blueprint in terms of semiconductor research, design and manufacturing, but also an approach to integrate higher education with it and develop a talent strategy. We will be the hub of talent for the global electronics ecosystem,” Chandrasekhar said at a technology conference in Delhi on October 26," said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
He also added that, India expects to see the groundbreaking of up to two fabs and packaging units in the next 18-24 months as it is driven by the government's semiconductor subsidy scheme. Read here
Mamata Banerjee not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the home department, will not attend the two-day meeting of home ministers of states convened by the Centre at Surajkund in Haryana, a senior official has said. Read here
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he had reviewed the situation in the northeastern state in the aftermath of the cyclone at a meeting attended by deputy commissioners of all 12 districts.
The revenue and disaster management departments are working full swing and efforts are being made to provide all support to the affected families. All deputy commissioners are working to ensure as much relief as possible to those hit by the cyclone, he said on Wednesday.
J&K | BhaiDooj celebrations with Jawans at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector, Poonch
J&K | Jawans of Indian Army's Durga Battalion celebrate #BhaiDooj with women and girls at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector in Poonch. pic.twitter.com/qjrme6o5Cy— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter staff he won't cut 75% of workforce: Bloomberg
- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees that he does not plan on cutting 75% of the staff, according to Bloomberg News.
- According to a report published in the Washington Post a week ago, Musk was planning to fire nearly 75% of the social media company’s workforce, once he takes over.
Saudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has launched a $1.5 billion fund to support an inclusive global energy transition on Wednesday while Saudi officials said the switch from hydrocarbons could take decades, necessitating continued investment in conventional resources.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and fellow OPEC producers have warned of underinvestment in fossil fuels especially while spare production capacity is thin and demand relatively healthy despite economic headwinds. Read here
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend Infantry Day anniversary event in J&K ##Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend Infantry Day anniversary event in J&K
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will attend an event in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day.
- In New Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to commemorate the historic day.
- Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces.
- It was the first military operation of Independent India.
- The Army landed at the airfield after the 'instrument of accession' was signed on October 26, 1947, between the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Hari Singh and the Union of India.
Delhi | CDS General Anil Chauhan lays a wreath and pays tribute at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of #InfantryDay pic.twitter.com/r47Y1zBTAU— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
Fire in Mumbai, five fire tenders placed
Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai yesterday night. The fire was brought under control after five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/bAPXHluNYx— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022