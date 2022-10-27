Live News Updates: Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak; Chinese cities tighten curbs due to COVID outbreak

October 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his elevation as British Prime Minister and hoped India's ties with the UK would further deepen during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts

