Live News: PM Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow

According to UN chief Antonio Guterres, more money needs to be provided for Turkey and Syria, as well as more aid reaching the earthquake-affected areas of the country.

In his speech, Guterres spoke just hours after the first UN aid convoy crossed the Turkish border into Syria.

“More help is on the way, but much more – much more – is needed,” the secretary general said.

The UN will launch an international appeal for funding next week, he said.

“People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare,” Guterres added.

People living in northwest Syria had already endured 12 years of civil war when the earthquake struck, with humanitarian aid delivered through only a single crossing from Turkey amid opposition from Russia, the main ally of the Syrian government, which wants aid to come through Damascus.

As a result of international sanctions, Guterres stressed that humanitarian aid to Syria is unaffected.

“No sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present,” he said.