    February 10, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

    Live News: PM Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow

    Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) on February 10, 2023, that has attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of over Rs 27 lakh crore as U.P. aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.

    “I look forward to being in Lucknow tomorrow, 10th February to take part in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. UP’s development strides have drawn several investors to the state. This has created opportunities for the youth of the State. @InvestInUp,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

      Latest News Today Live Updates: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 10, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

      Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: More money needed as people face nightmare on nightmare, says Guterres


      According to UN chief Antonio Guterres, more money needs to be provided for Turkey and Syria, as well as more aid reaching the earthquake-affected areas of the country.

      In his speech, Guterres spoke just hours after the first UN aid convoy crossed the Turkish border into Syria.

      “More help is on the way, but much more – much more – is needed,” the secretary general said.

      The UN will launch an international appeal for funding next week, he said.

      “People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare,” Guterres added.

      People living in northwest Syria had already endured 12 years of civil war when the earthquake struck, with humanitarian aid delivered through only a single crossing from Turkey amid opposition from Russia, the main ally of the Syrian government, which wants aid to come through Damascus.

      As a result of international sanctions, Guterres stressed that humanitarian aid to Syria is unaffected.

      “No sanctions of any kind interfere with relief to the population of Syria in the present,” he said.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

      An ISRO SSLV-D2 launches into space


      The Indian Space Research Organization is planning to launch the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in order to launch three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit: EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2. SSLV can launch up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on a 'launch-on-demand' basis. In addition to providing low-cost access to space, it allows multiple satellites to be launched at the same time and requires minimal launch infrastructure. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 t. EOS-07 is 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realized by ISRO.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

      Pakistan bailout talks will continue until pact is finalised, says IMF

      A mission led by Nathan Porter from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to discuss the ninth review of the authorities' program supported by the EFF. At the end of the visit, Porter issued the following statement:
      “The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions.”

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      ISRO SSLV rocket launch LIVE updates: On its second development flight, SSLV successfully launches three satellites, including EOS-07, from the first launch pad at SDSC, Sriharikota

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      ISRO SSLV rocket launch LIVE updates: Countdown starts for launch of SSLV-D2/EOS-07


      Three satellites -- EOS-07 of Isro, Janus-1 of ANTARIS of the US, and AzaadiSat-2 of Space Kidz India, Chennai -- will be launched by SSLV rocket at 9.18 am. The first launch pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will be used to launch the satellites.

    • February 10, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      PM Modi Mumbai visit Live Updates: Traffic update

      There will be traffic disruptions on certain roads due to security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Friday, police said.

      On the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, and roads leading to these roads, traffic will be controlled from 2.45 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.

      There will be a traffic regulation between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Aljamea-Tas-Saifiyah road in Marol.

      Along Marol Church Road, side roads, Airport Road, the junction of the Metro Station, Andheri-Ghatkopar-Kurla road, and the Elevated Airport Road, traffic will also be "controlled and regulated."

    • February 10, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Syria earthquake relief granted blanket license by US


      In response to the earthquake in Syria, the US Treasury Department has issued a blanket licence for earthquake relief.

      “U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,’’ deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”

      This licence extends on broad humanitarian authorizations that have already been granted for six months.

    • February 10, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

      PM Modi Mumbai visit Live Updates: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train

      Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the country's 10th Vande Bharat train. Additionally, it will improve connectivity between Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapore, which are important pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra.

    • February 10, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Three satellites will be launched into orbit today in a 450km circle

      In 13 minutes after liftoff, EOS-07 will be launched by the three-stage rocket and in 1.6 minutes, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 will be launched.

    • February 10, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      2.25 lakh Indians to renounce citizenship by 2022: Government to Parliament


      A significant number of Indian citizens have renounced their citizenship in the last few years, with 1.63 lakh doing so in 2021 and 2.25 lakh in 2022.

      “As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014),” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

      “As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years,” the reply added.

    • February 10, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      NASA awards Blue Origin its first interplanetary launch contract for a mission to Mars


      NASA awarded Blue Origin its first interplanetary contract on Thursday to study the magnetic field around Mars next year as part of a mission built by the private space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in late 2024 with NASA's dual-spacecraft ESCAPADE mission.

