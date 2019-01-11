Lapscreen: This $200 portable 13-inch monitor is thin as a paper

It is not just smartphones, but TVs and other appliances are getting thinner and better every year with more features on offer for the consumer. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, the trend gets better with Lapscreen, a sub-13-inch monitor that you can take anywhere because it is unbelievably thin!

The display measures 11.1-inches by 8.3-inches, which also includes the larger chin that houses a USB Type-C port and an HDMI port. The Lapscreen comprises of a single USB Type-C port that can be used for connecting to your phone or laptop. The most unbelievable part of the display is the thickness — 4mm. That is as thin as a sheet of paper. Even the chin that houses the ports is comparatively thinner than other displays at just 8mm. The display is a standard full HD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. The single port USB can be used for both, power and data transfer. The complete panel weighs less than 400 grams.

Though the thickness challenges the technology to do better, there are a few problems with this display. Because the screen is incredibly 4mm thick, there is no option for a stand behind the display panel. Even a pop-up stand found on many phone cases could have been enough to keep the display upright. The other issue is the price and availability.

The Lapscreen is only available from its distributor FayTech. It has two variants — a standard model starting at $200 and a touchscreen variant for $265. Pricing the display roughly as much the same as that of a full-fledged monitor just for the slim form factor the device offers may not be a selling point for the company. However, in spite of its shortcomings like no stand and lack of availability, it looks like one slick display panel. In case the form factor is not a criterion for you, LG has launched a portable 27-inch display with a USB Type-C port which gives impressive and bright colours. However, you can’t fit this one in your laptop bag like the Lapscreen.