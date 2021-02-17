Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to launch software applications for five All India surveys on job generation

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Independent Charge), Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Image Source: PIB)

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will launch software applications for five all India surveys being conducted by Labour Bureau on February 18.

Kumar will also release instruction manuals with questionnaire for the survey.

The five surveys being undertaken by Labour Bureau are All India Survey on Migrant workers, All India Survey on Domestic Workers (DW), All India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals, All India Survey on Employment Generated in Transport Sector and All-India Quarterly Establishment- based Employment Survey.

The objective of the All India Survey on Domestic Workers would be to estimate the proportion of DW in the workforce of major states and percentage distribution of these DWs. The objective of the survey on migrant workers will be to estimate the number of migrant workers in India and also to collect information on their living, working and other socio-economic conditions, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

The objectives of all-India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals is to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country to capture the employment generated by these professionals.

The main objective of the All-India Quarterly Establishment- based Employment Survey is to measure relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in sizeable segment of non-farm economy covering eight important sectors of the Indian economy.

The surveys are significant since they use information technology to report employment generation. The results of these surveys will be declared within 7-8 months, the ministry said.