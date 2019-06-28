App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

KPTL bags new orders worth Rs 975 cr

There are two orders for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification, including OHE, TSS and associated works, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) June 28 said it has secured new orders worth Rs 975 crore. The new orders include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for pipeline laying and associated works in India, a company statement said.

Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has also secured new transmission and distribution projects (T&D) in Europe.

"The oil & gas and railway orders along with the international T&D orders will help in strengthening our position in the respective businesses. These order wins helps us to further consolidate our order book and gives us confidence to meet our revenue and profitability guidance for 2019-20," KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPTL is a EPC company engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting, warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission and distribution.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:03 pm

