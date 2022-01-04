MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kia to commence Carens bookings from January 14

The 3-row recreational vehicle will be offered in five trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus – coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and seven seating options, the company said in a statement.

PTI
January 04, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

Automaker Kia India on Tuesday said it will commence bookings for its upcoming model Carens from January 14.

The 3-row recreational vehicle will be offered in five trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus – coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and seven seating options, the company said in a statement.

All the five trim levels will come with safety package as standard, it added. The model features three powertrain options — 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel.

Besides, the customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.

"With the Kia Carens, we want to address the need gap in the 3 row family mover segment by truly catering to the evolved needs of extended Indian families. We are confident that Carens, which has been designed for enabling comfort through practical and convenient features, will provide a unique travel experience to the commuters," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park stated.

Close
Besides various convenience elements, the model would come with 66 connected features, the automaker said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #carens #Companies #Kia
first published: Jan 4, 2022 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.