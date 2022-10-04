English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kia recalls 44,174 units of Carens to inspect potential airbag software error

    As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

    Kia India on October 4 said it is recalling 44,174 units of its latest model 'Carens' to inspect and fix any potential error in air bag control module software.

    As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost, the automaker said in a statement.

    The voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect any potential error in air bag control module software in the Carens, it added.

    The company said it will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

    Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to get in touch with their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment.

    Close

    Kia India had launched the model, which comes with six and seven seating options, in February this year.

    The Carens comes powered by a 1.5 petrol, 1.4 litre petrol, and 1.5 diesel powertrains mated with three transmissions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #carens #Companies #Kia
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.