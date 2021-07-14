Karur Vysya Bank Q1 Net Profit may dip 6.4% YoY to Rs. 98.7 cr: Emkay Research

Karur Vysya Bank | In the December quarter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 4.5 percent holding in the stock. FIIs have increased their stake from 20.85 percent in the September quarter to 21.4 percent in the December quarter. The stock price has risen 87 percent to Rs 61 on March 10, 2020 from Rs 32.65 on September 30, 2020.

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Karur Vysya Bank to report net profit at Rs. 98.7 crore down 6.4% year-on-year (down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter).

: Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 9.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 615.8 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 14.2% Y-o-Y (up 62.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 406.6 crore.

