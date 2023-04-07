English
    Kalyani Forge CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra resigns

    "CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 07, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Forging company Kalyani Forge on Friday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Laxmi Narayan Patra has resigned.

    His resignation is effective from April 6, 2023.

    "CFO Laxmi Narayan Patra has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Kalyani Forge is an engineering company with an expertise in metal forming. It makes forged, machined and assembled products for customers in industries like automotive, construction, power generation, marine, railway, and industrial goods.

