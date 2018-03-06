App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant FoodWorks to launch Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh

Jubilant FoodWorks is a master franchise holder of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts brands in India. It also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into a joint venture agreement with Golden Harvest QSR Ltd to launch Domino's Pizza in Bangladesh.

Jubilant FoodWorks is a master franchise holder of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts brands in India. It also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The company will hold 51 per cent stake in the joint venture entity -- Jubilant Golden Harvest Ltd -- while Golden Harvest QSR Ltd, a part of the Golden Harvest Group, will own the remaining stake.

"As the eighth most populous country in the world with the highest population density and a young demographic, the Bangladesh market presents a great growth opportunity for Domino's," Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd CEO and Whole time Director Pratik Pota said.

Golden Harvest QSR Ltd is a part of diversified conglomerate Golden Harvest Group of Bangladesh which has interests in food, commodities, IT, logistics, real estate, dairy and insurance.

"Pizza is a growing food segment in the country as the consumers are opening up to more experimentation in food especially global cuisines," Golden Harvest Group Managing Director Rajeeb Samdani said.

tags #Bangladesh #Business #Companies #Jubilant Foodworks

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC