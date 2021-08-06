MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,451 crore

In a regulatory filing the company said it has secured water projects in the country worth Rs 1,451 crore.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering firm JMC Projects on Friday said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,451 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said it has secured water projects in the country worth Rs 1,451 crore.

"We are pleased with the new order wins in our water business. These orders will contribute significantly towards the growth of the water business and further widen our-client portfolio."

"With these orders, our YTD FY22 order inflows have surpassed Rs 6,000 crores with a strong growth over last year. The current order book along with above orders will help us to deliver consistent growth over the next few years,” S K Tripathi, CEO & Managing Director, said.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in India having over three decades of experience.
PTI
Tags: #Business #JMC Projects
first published: Aug 6, 2021 12:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.