you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR global sales decline 4.1% in February

China continues to impact overall performance despite strong sales growth in North America and UK markets, according to a company filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday said its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover has posted a 4.1 per cent decline in its global sales to 38,288 units in February.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were up 5.8 per cent at 12,235 units over February 2018, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 26,053 units in the month, down 8.1 per cent over a year-ago period, it added.

"Despite strong sales of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we saw a dip in sales for the Land Rover brand during the month," said JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam.

Demand for the sporty compact E-PACE and the all-electric I-PACE powered growth for the Jaguar brand in key regions, he added.

"In the face of the ongoing macro-economic challenges being felt by the automotive industry, particularly in China, our strong sales growth in North America, the UK and Europe reflect continued demand for our exciting product line-up and two strong brands," Brautigam added.

However, JLR expects improvement in the performance after the launch of new compact Range Rover Evoque with hybrid powertrain and space-efficient platform.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Market news #Tata Motors #Technology

