    JioFiber launches new postpaid plans with zero entry charge, access to OTT content at Rs 100 extra cost

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Representational image

    Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on April 19 unveiled new 'entertainment bonanza' plans under the JioFiber postpaid category. The plans entail zero entry cost for new customers and provide access to select OTT applications for an additional charge starting from Rs 100.

    The new customers will get internet box (gateway router), set top box and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber postpaid connection, the company said.

    "Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399 per month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps," the press release added.

    For an additional cost of Rs 100 per month, the users will gain access to six OTT applications, and for Rs 200 per month, the access will be expanded to 14 apps.

    The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.

    Existing JioFiber postpaid users can upgrade to the new plans by selecting their preferred "entertainment plan in MyJio" and paying "advance rental" for the new plan selected, Jio said.

    For incumbent prepaid users of JioFiber, the up-gradation to the new plan will require a "postpaid migration". This can be done by initiating the migration to a postpaid request on the MyJio app.

    Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.



    Tags: #Internet #JioFiber #OTT #reliance jio
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:50 pm
