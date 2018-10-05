JetSynthesys invests $5 mn to produce Indo-American music for global audience

The success of Jon Chu's Crazy Rich Asians, the romantic comedy that has clocked in more than $165 million at the box office in the US and Canada, has prompted Indian entertainment companies to woo the global audience.

Crazy Rich Asians succeeded despite having an all Asian crew and theme.

JetSynthesys, an Indian digital media and entertainment company is investing close to $5 million to put together a series of ten music videos, which will be marketed to a global audience.

The company's digital music and video content creation arm is putting together this original music content under the name of Music Boutique. Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is a partner in the project.

“Hollywood has always been creating global content but we (read Bollywood) on the other side is just starting to create audience globally even among the non-Indian diaspora. We are joining the bandwagon and we chose music because it doesn’t have a language," said Rajan Navani, MD and CEO JetSynthesys.

"We are working with an American team and Indian artists so that the final product is a joint initiative of people from both countries for a global audience,” he added.

Music Boutique’s first single Ishare Tere published by T-Series, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali, clocked over 110 million views in a little over a month. The song and video are curated by music director Shameer Tandon, and the Music Boutique team released it on T-Series’ YouTube channel in July.

In its first season, the property is set to promote singles by artists such as Sufi-pop star Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the Kakksar family-Tony, Neha and Sonu, Mumbai rapper Divine, and pop singers Jonita Gandhi and Dhvani.

The second original music video has been shot in Los Angeles by Director Justine Raczkiewicz with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and has been promoted across Times Square. The video will be released by the end of the month.

“We’re also bringing back the era of music videos and singles. Today, with an increasing number of independent artists entering the music scene, backing and promoting talent is important to the overall growth of the industry,” added Navani.

The videos are planned for release in the next six months with one video scheduled to release every fortnight. JetSynthesys is making its money from the videos through brand association and selling streaming rights to OTT platforms.