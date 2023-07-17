English
    Ircon bags Rs 144 crore order from N F Railway Construction in Manipur

    The order, bagged through a competitive bidding, is to be completed within 365 days from the date of issuance of the LoA.

    PTI
    July 17, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Ircon, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company (Representative image)

    Ircon International Ltd on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 144 crore from N F Railway Construction in Manipur.

    The company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from N F Railway Construction on July 17.

    In a regulatory filing, Ircon International Ltd (Ircon) said it has has been awarded the work for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of integrated tunnel communication systems, optical fibre cable-based industrial grade network system.

    The laying of the optical fibre cables and other cables for the railway network will also cover tunnels and stations in the Jiribam-Khongsang section of the Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project.

    The Rs 144 crore-order, bagged through a competitive bidding, is to be completed within 365 days from the date of issuance of the LoA.

    Ircon, under the Ministry of Railways, is a leading turnkey construction company.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 09:55 pm

