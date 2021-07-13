Zomato IPO | Food delivery giant raises Rs 4,196.51 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Food delivery giant Zomato on July 13 raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors ahead of IPO opening.

The company informed exchanges that its IPO committee in consultation with merchant bankers have finalised allocation of 55,21,73,505 equity shares to anchor investors.

These anchor investors have subscribed Zomato's equity shares at a price of Rs 76 per equity share.

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book are New World Fund Inc, American Funds, Tiger Global Investments Fund, BlackRock Global, Lansforsakringar Asienfond etc.

(This is a developing story, keep checking for fresh updates...)