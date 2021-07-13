MARKET NEWS

Zomato IPO | Food delivery giant raises Rs 4,196.51 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue

Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book are New World Fund Inc, American Funds, Tiger Global Investments Fund, BlackRock Global, Lansforsakringar Asienfond etc.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
 
 
Food delivery giant Zomato on July 13 raised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors ahead of IPO opening.

The company informed exchanges that its IPO committee in consultation with merchant bankers have finalised allocation of 55,21,73,505 equity shares to anchor investors.

These anchor investors have subscribed Zomato's equity shares at a price of Rs 76 per equity share.

(This is a developing story, keep checking for fresh updates...)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 13, 2021 10:46 pm

