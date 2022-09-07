English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day

    The Rs 831.6-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

    The initial public offer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

    The Rs 831.6-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer, according to an update with the NSE.

    Retail individual investors' category received 6.48 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.94 times. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 1.62 times subscription. The initial public offer of 1.58 crore equity shares had a price range of Rs 500-525 a share. Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday mobilised a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors.

    The Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its TierI capital base to meet future capital requirements. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agricultural and retail customers.

    Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #IPO #subscription #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 07:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.