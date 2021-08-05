MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Subscribe to Exxaro Tiles: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Exxaro Tiles. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 04, 2021.

Broker Research
August 05, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
It has now filed papers to raise Rs 4000 crore via an initial public offering.

It has now filed papers to raise Rs 4000 crore via an initial public offering.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on Exxaro Tiles


Company is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of vitrified tiles. Domestically, company have PAN India presence in 24 states/ union territories based on sales made during Fiscal 2021and internationally it supply products in over 12 countries including Poland, UAE, Italy, Bosnia etc. For the Fiscals 2021, 2020 and 2019, company’s revenue from exports contributed 13.88%, 13.51% and 6.68%, respectively of its revenue from operations.



Valuation and Outlook


Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 118-120 per share at p/e multiple of 35 on post issue FY21 eps. Company’s widespread dealer network of over 2000 registered dealers, wide product portfolio consists of 1000+ designs & healthy margins are playing positive factors for company. Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Exxaro Tiles #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.