Subscribe to Exxaro Tiles: Hem Securities

It has now filed papers to raise Rs 4000 crore via an initial public offering.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Exxaro Tiles

Company is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of vitrified tiles. Domestically, company have PAN India presence in 24 states/ union territories based on sales made during Fiscal 2021and internationally it supply products in over 12 countries including Poland, UAE, Italy, Bosnia etc. For the Fiscals 2021, 2020 and 2019, company’s revenue from exports contributed 13.88%, 13.51% and 6.68%, respectively of its revenue from operations.



Valuation and Outlook

Company is bringing the issue at price band of Rs 118-120 per share at p/e multiple of 35 on post issue FY21 eps. Company’s widespread dealer network of over 2000 registered dealers, wide product portfolio consists of 1000+ designs & healthy margins are playing positive factors for company. Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More