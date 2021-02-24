English
Nureca IPO share allotment status: How to check

Nureca will list its equity shares on February 25

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
Home healthcare and wellness products provider Nureca on February 23 finalised the share allotment to eligible investors who participated in its initial public offering. The Rs 100-crore public issue opened for subscription between February 15-17 and was subscribed 40 times.

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Nureca Limited), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on Search button to know the application status.

Investors can see the allotment status on the IPO registrar's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Nureca Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

After the finalisation of share allotment, the company also started off the process of refunds (to anchor investors if any) and unblocking of funds from ASBA account on the same day and shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by February 24, followed by the commencement of trading in equity shares on February 25.

The company will utilise issue proceeds for its incremental working capital requirements (Rs 75 crore).

Nureca enables its customers with tools to help them monitor chronic ailments and other diseases, to improve their lifestyle. The company sells its products through online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailer. Further, it also sell products through its own website drtrust.in.

It was the sixth initial public offering this year, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.