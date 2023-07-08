English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    NSDL files DRHP with SEBI for IPO; NSE, SBI to offload stake

    As per the DRHP filed with the Securities Exchange Board of India, the issue comprises offer for sale (OFS) of up to 57,260,001 equity shares

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
    IPO

    The equity shares offered are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.

    National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the country’s oldest depository services firm, has initiated its much-awaited public offering process by filing the draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator.

    As per the DRHP filed with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 57,260,001 equity shares. IDBI Bank plans to sell 2.2 crore shares, National Stock Exchange 1.8 crore shares, Union Bank of India 56.25 lakh shares and both State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will offload 40 lakh shares.

    Moreover, Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will also be selling 34.15 lakh shares.

    "The equity shares offered are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange," as per the DRHP.

    In December, Moneycontrol was the first to report that NSDL had kicked off plans to launch an IPO in 2023.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO - News #NSDL
    first published: Jul 8, 2023 06:14 pm