Mrs Bectors Food to finalise IPO allotment status today: Here is how to check it

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will finalise the IPO basis allotment around December 22 in consultation with merchant bankers, as per the timetable of offer available in the prospectus.

The refunds of money to non-eligible anchor investors and unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place from December 23 and shares will get credited to eligible investors on December 24.

After a stellar subscription to its IPO, its shares will start trading on bourses around December 28.

Investors can see their allotment status in very few easy steps on the website of the registrar.

First investor has to select either PAN (Permanent Account Number), Application Number or DP/Client ID.

Select the Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO, and accordingly enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID.

Investor can also check the application status on the BSE website. Select "Equity", select "Mrs Bectors Food Specialities", Enter "Application Number", Enter "PAN Number" and Click on "Search".

Once the above mentioned information provided by investors is correct, they will see the application status. Investors can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares allotted on the page.

The Rs 540.54-crore public issue of Mrs Bectors Food received overwhelming response from investors given the strong market conditions, attractive valuations, better financials, strong market share in premium and mid-premium biscuits segment and the premium bakery segment in North India.

The offer was subscribed 198.02 times during December 15-17, the highest subscription among IPOs launched in 2020.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 288, the upper price band.

Mrs Bectors Food manufactures biscuits under the brand name Mrs Bector’s Cremica, while bakery products are manufactured under its brand 'English Oven'. The company supplies products to retail consumers in 26 states within India, as well as to reputed institutional customers with pan-India presence and to 64 countries across six continents.

It is the largest supplier of buns in India to reputed QSR chains such as Burger King India, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, Hardcastle Restaurants, and Yum! Restaurants (India).