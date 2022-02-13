English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    LIC IPO | Company 8th largest life insurer in terms of assets among global peers

    LIC IPO | As of December 2020, Ping An Insurance holds around $1.38 trillion in total assets while Allianz SE and AXA SA have $1.27 trillion and $965.51 billion, respectively.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    February 13, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) holds around $507.33 billion in total assets as of fiscal 2021, making the insurance behemoth the eighth largest life insurer globally among its peers, the draft red herring prospectus said.

    Currently, China's Ping An Insurance is the largest insurer in terms of total assets, followed by Germany's Allianz SE and France-based AXA SA.

    As of December 2020, Ping An Insurance holds around $1.38 trillion in total assets, while Allianz SE and AXA SA have $1.27 trillion and $965.51 billion, respectively.

    US-based Metlife Inc, Japan's Nippon Life Insurance, Britain's Aviva PLC and China Life Insurance Co have total assets of $795.15 billion, $705 billion, $657.34 billion and $616.29 billion, respectively.

    LIC had a CAGR growth of 8% between Fiscal 2017 and 2021.  At the end of December 2020, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance Company and Samsung Life Insurance Company are the only peers that had higher CAGR growth of 14%, 12% and 9%, respectively, between 2016 and 2020 in terms of total assets, the DRHP added.

    Close
    As of FY21, LIC had the highest return on equity of 82% amongst its peers, followed by Ping An Insurance (19.5%), Aviva PLC (14.8%) and China Life Insurance (11.9%), the draft paper added.
    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #IPO - News #LIC IPO #Life Insurance Corporation of India
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 09:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.