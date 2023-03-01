Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 6% on Day 1

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 2.14 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 38.41 lakh amounting to a 6 percent subscription on the afternoon of March 1, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 2 percent shares of the total portion set aside for them in the first IPO of 2023. High networth individuals (HNIs) bid for 1 percent of the 10.47 lakh shares reserved for them.

Bidding was yet to begin for the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers.

The company has reserved 75 percent of the IPO for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The automotive components manufacturer aims to raise Rs 412 crore through the issue. It mobilised Rs 185.45 crore via anchor book on February 28.

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 39.34 lakh shares by non-promoters.

Also read: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Rs 412-crore IPO opens; 10 things to know

The company will utilise fresh issue money for the purchase of equipment, while the offer for sale money will go to the selling shareholders.

The price band for the issue, which closes on March 3, has been fixed at Rs 560-590 a share.Click Here To Read All IPO Related News