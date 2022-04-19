English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Campus Activewear IPO to open on April 26: Know the issue size and other details

    The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 47.95 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    April 19, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    Campus Activewear Ltd’s initial public offering will open on April 26 and close on April 28. The allotment of shares will be made on May 4, and the firm plans to list on exchanges on May 9.

    The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 47.95 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

    The OFS comprises up to 8 million shares by Hari Krishna Agarwal, up to 4.5 million shares by Nikhil Aggarwal, 29.1 million shares by TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, and 6.05 million shares by QRG Enterprises Ltd.

    At present, promoters hold a 78.21 percent stake in the company. TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 percent and 3.86 percent shareholding, respectively.

    Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and is a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio.

    Close

    BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead managers of the issue. This will be the first IPO under new HNI rules.

    In December 2021, SEBI tightened certain IPO rules. These include new guidelines for determining quota for high net-worth individuals and a longer lock-in period for anchor investors.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #business news #Campus Activewear #Campus Activewear IPO #IPO
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 06:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.