Campus Activewear IPO to open on April 26: Know the issue size and other details

Campus Activewear Ltd’s initial public offering will open on April 26 and close on April 28. The allotment of shares will be made on May 4, and the firm plans to list on exchanges on May 9.

The IPO comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 47.95 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to 8 million shares by Hari Krishna Agarwal, up to 4.5 million shares by Nikhil Aggarwal, 29.1 million shares by TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, and 6.05 million shares by QRG Enterprises Ltd.

At present, promoters hold a 78.21 percent stake in the company. TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 percent and 3.86 percent shareholding, respectively.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and is a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio.

BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead managers of the issue. This will be the first IPO under new HNI rules.

In December 2021, SEBI tightened certain IPO rules. These include new guidelines for determining quota for high net-worth individuals and a longer lock-in period for anchor investors.





