Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO share allotment: Check application status online, GMP

Retail-focussed housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India has finalised the share allotment on August 18 after closing its public issue last week. Investors can check their application status in two easy options.

The first option is IPO registrar's website wherein one can check the allotment in few easy steps:

1) Select IPO 'Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited' in the Select IPO field

2) a) In query by field, select Application Number and Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA), enter Application number; OR

b) Select DPID/Client ID and Depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID and Client ID; OR

c) Select and enter PAN number

3) Enter Captcha and Click on Submit button to know the application status.

Alternatively, investors can check the application status on the BSE website, by following these few easy steps:

1) Select 'Equity' in Issue Type field

2) Select Issue Name as 'Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited'

3) Enter 'Application Number' and 'PAN Number'

4) Check box 'I'm not a robot'

5) Finally click on Search button to know the application status

Now the funds will be refunded to ineligible investors by August 20 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by August 23.

Trading in the equity shares of Aptus Value will start on August 24. Equity shares will make a debut on both the bourses - BSE and NSE.

At the time if writing this copy, Aptus Value Housing shares were available at a premium of Rs 15-20 in the grey market, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This resulted into a trading price of Rs 368-373 per share, higher by 4.2-5.7 percent over final issue price of Rs 353.

The Rs 2,780-crore public issue received a strong response from investors, getting subscribed 17.20 times during August 10-12. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 32.41 times and that of non-institutional investors subscribed 33.91 times. The retail portion was booked 1.35 times.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,280 crore by existing selling shareholders. The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmenting capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Aptus Value Housing is a retail-focused housing finance company that primarily serves low and middle-income self-employed customers in the rural and semi-urban markets of India. It is one of the largest housing finance companies in South India in terms of assets under management (AUM), as of March 2021.

The company had a network of 190 branches covering 75 districts in states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry.

