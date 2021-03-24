English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Anupam Rasayan share price opens at Rs 520, lower than issue price

Anupam Rasayan India is the 11th listing among mainboard IPOs, after raising Rs 760 crore public issue.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan share price opened with a 6.3 percent discount on the National Stock Exchange, March 24. The stock listed at Rs 520 against the issue price of Rs 555 per share.

The opening price on the BSE stood at Rs 534.70, registering a 3.6 percent loss. Analysts who talked to Moneycontrol had expected the stock to debut with 10-20 percent premium.

Anupam Rasayan India has garnered Rs 760 crore through its public issue which had seen a subscription of 44.06 times during March 12-16, 2021.

It was a complete fresh issue, so the funds after issue expenses will be used for paying debts.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

Anupam Rasayan is engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals, largely focused on agrochemicals. The company has two business segments - life sciences specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals including specialty pigment, dyes, and polymer additives.

The company has strong and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations (MNCs) including, Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical and UPL. These companies helped the company expand product offerings and geographic reach across Europe, Japan, United States and India.

The company operates business through its 6 multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, having an installed capacity of 23,438 MT.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO - New Listings
first published: Mar 24, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.