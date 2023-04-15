IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

Shahrukh Khan takes PBKS over the line with some clinical finishing.
Shahrukh Khan takes PBKS over the line with some clinical finishing.
Shahrukh takes 2 and retains the strike. Bishnoi the bowler is not happy.
Rabada negotiates the last ball for no run. Shahrukh will be on strike in the last over as PBKS need 7 to win. Will they do it?
Brar loses his wicket the next ball, caught behind by Pooran. Brar makes room once agian but Wood pulls back the length a bit, and get the outside edge. How many more twists can we have in this game?
Harpreet Brar makes room for himself and drives Wood's overpitched delivery past mid off for a crucial Boundary.
Shahrukh top edges a six behind the wicketkeeper. Mark Wood's pace helped the ball easily past the boundary rope.
Just 3 runs in this over, a brilliant one from Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab needs 20 runs from the last 2 overs, can they do it?
Bishnoi gets the big fish Sikander Raza! This could be the turning point of the game.
The Zimbabwean had been a bit frustrated with a couple of dot balls, and he succumbed to the pressure. He sweeps Bishnoi to deep backward square leg and Stoinis completes the easiest of catches. Raza is out for a well-made 57 (41).
Raza blasts Avesh Khan for a boundary over cover region in the last ball of the over. 9 runs came off the over.
Raza survives a very close run out while taking a 2. Raza dived full length to just about make his ground as his bat was millimetres inside the crease when Nicholas Pooran took the stumps out.
Shahrukh Khan comes into the crease and gets off the mark by hitting Mark Wood for a big six over long on. 32 needed of the last 4 overs.
SENSATIONAL catch from LSG skipper KL Rahul to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. The batter hit an uppish drive towards mid off, where Rahul was positioned, and the LSG skipper dived full length to his left to pouch a superb catch.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
KKR
16 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
16 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
17 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
18 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
19 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
20 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
20 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
21 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
22 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
22 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
23 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
23 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
24 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
25 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
26 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
27 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
28 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
29 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
29 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
30 Apr, 2023 | 15:30 IST
30 Apr, 2023 | 19:30 IST
01 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
02 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
03 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
04 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
04 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
05 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
06 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
06 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
07 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
07 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
08 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
09 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
10 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
11 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
12 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
13 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
13 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
14 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
14 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
15 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
16 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
17 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
18 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
19 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
20 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
20 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
21 May, 2023 | 15:30 IST
21 May, 2023 | 19:30 IST
|TEAMS
|MAT
|Won
|Lost
|PTS
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|0
|5
|0
|PLAYER
|MAT
|Ins
|Runs
|Hs
|Shikhar Dhawan
|4
|4
|233
|99*
|David Warner
|4
|4
|209
|65
|Jos Buttler
|4
|4
|204
|79
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|4
|4
|197
|92
|Shubman Gill
|4
|4
|183
|67
|PLAYER
|MAT
|wkts
|BF
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|4
|10
|4/17
|Rashid Khan
|4
|9
|3/31
|Mark Wood
|3
|9
|5/14
|Alzarri Joseph
|4
|7
|2/27
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|7
|3/19