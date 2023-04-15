IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

April 15, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST



Bishnoi gets the big fish Sikander Raza! This could be the turning point of the game.



The Zimbabwean had been a bit frustrated with a couple of dot balls, and he succumbed to the pressure. He sweeps Bishnoi to deep backward square leg and Stoinis completes the easiest of catches. Raza is out for a well-made 57 (41).