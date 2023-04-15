English
    April 15, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

    IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller

    Shahrukh Khan played a blinder of a knock under pressure to take Punjab Kings over the line in a last-over thriller. His unbeaten 23 of just 10 balls was a superb innings that complemented Sikander Raza's maiden half century (57 of 41) as PBKS come out on top in a tough chase.

    • IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings win last-over thriller
      Stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and has chosen to bowl first against Lucknow Supergiants
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 15, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

      And Punjab Kings come out on top!


      Shahrukh Khan takes PBKS over the line with some clinical finishing.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

      Double!


      Shahrukh takes 2 and retains the strike. Bishnoi the bowler is not happy.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

      153/8 after 19 Overs


      Rabada negotiates the last ball for no run. Shahrukh will be on strike in the last over as PBKS need 7 to win. Will they do it?

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

      WICKET! 153/8 after 18.5 Overs


      Brar loses his wicket the next ball, caught behind by Pooran. Brar makes room once agian but Wood pulls back the length a bit, and get the outside edge. How many more twists can we have in this game?

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

      FOUR! 153/7 after 18.4 overs


      Harpreet Brar makes room for himself and drives Wood's overpitched delivery past mid off for a crucial Boundary.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

      SIX! 


      Shahrukh top edges a six behind the wicketkeeper. Mark Wood's pace helped the ball easily past the boundary rope.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

      140/7 after 18 Overs


      Just 3 runs in this over, a brilliant one from Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab needs 20 runs from the last 2 overs, can they do it?

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

      WICKET!


      Bishnoi gets the big fish Sikander Raza! This could be the turning point of the game.

      The Zimbabwean had been a bit frustrated with a couple of dot balls, and he succumbed to the pressure. He sweeps Bishnoi to deep backward square leg and Stoinis completes the easiest of catches. Raza is out for a well-made 57 (41).

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

      137/ after 17 Overs


      Raza blasts Avesh Khan for a boundary over cover region in the last ball of the over. 9 runs came off the over.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

      SIKANDER SURVIVES


      Raza survives a very close run out while taking a 2. Raza dived full length to just about make his ground as his bat was millimetres inside the crease when Nicholas Pooran took the stumps out.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

      SIX! 128/6 after 16 Overs


      Shahrukh Khan comes into the crease and gets off the mark by hitting Mark Wood for a big six over long on. 32 needed of the last 4 overs.

    • April 15, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

      WICKET! 122/6 after 15.5 Overs


      SENSATIONAL catch from LSG skipper KL Rahul to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. The batter hit an uppish drive towards mid off, where Rahul was positioned, and the LSG skipper dived full length to his left to pouch a superb catch.

    Points Table

      TEAMS MAT Won Lost PTS
    Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals 4 3 1 6
    Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 6
    Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans 4 3 1 6
    Punjab Kings Punjab Kings 5 3 2 6
    Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 4
    Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings 4 2 2 4
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 2 2 4
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4
    Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 2
    Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals 5 0 5 0

    Orange Cap 2022

    PLAYER MAT Ins Runs Hs
    Shikhar Dhawan 4 4 233 99*
    David Warner 4 4 209 65
    Jos Buttler 4 4 204 79
    Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 4 197 92
    Shubman Gill 4 4 183 67

    Purple Cap 2022

    PLAYER MAT wkts BF
    Yuzvendra Chahal 4 10 4/17
    Rashid Khan 4 9 3/31
    Mark Wood 3 9 5/14
    Alzarri Joseph 4 7 2/27
    Arshdeep Singh 4 7 3/19