English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    InterGlobe Enterprises, UPS join hands to launch logistics brand tailored for India

    The joint venture -- MOVIN -- will be based out of Gurugram and have representation from both UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Rahul Bhatia-led InterGlobe Enterprises and Atlanta-based logistics major UPS on Thursday announced a new joint venture to cater to the Indian market. The joint venture -- MOVIN -- will be based out of Gurugram and have representation from both UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises.

    The entity will offer a range of B2B logistics services in the domestic market. MOVIN will offer day-definite, express as well as time-definite solutions, which would help businesses with better predictability and competitiveness to integrate into the global value chain.

    "India's growth towards a USD 5 trillion economy will be largely supported by the growth of local businesses and logistics, which are key contributors to India's economy. I am confident that InterGlobe's deep understanding of the Indian market, combined with UPS's 114 years of logistics expertise will make this venture a success," InterGlobe Enterprises Director JB Singh said.

    The partners are certain that the foray into the logistics with MOVIN will contribute significantly to the rapid development and growth of businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, in the country, he added.

    Leveraging UPS's global logistics expertise combined with InterGlobe's deep understanding of the Indian market, MOVIN will build technology-backed solutions that will link companies across the country to international businesses with speed, reliability and enhanced digital customer experience.

    Close

    Related stories

    The JV will offer seamless integration across air and ground networks to B2B customers, enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods backed by consistent, predictable and responsive operations.

    "Together we will empower local businesses to grow and connect them to trade opportunities around the world," UPS President Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Ufku Akaltan noted. With a strategy of customer-first, people-led, innovation-driven, UPS further expands its global network, including healthcare solutions, through a unique partnership that creates a suite of services to serve B2B customers' need to grow, he added.

    MOVIN will be expanding in a phased manner and will ramp up in July of 2022 starting with Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru - with further expansion lined up in other cities across the country.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #InterGlobe Enterprises #logistics #UPS
    first published: May 26, 2022 02:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.