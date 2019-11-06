Infosys will disclose investigation summary once finished

Infosys will disclose the summary of investigation once complete and will take corrective action if required, said Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

In the pre-scheduled analyst meet on November 6, Nilekani, said, “Contents of the investigation is kept confidential. But the validity of complaint is being investigated and remedial steps will be taken.”

Nilekani said that, contrary to what was being reported, the company had responded responsibly and complied with applicable laws and past practices.

“In the meantime, everything is being done to keep business as usual. Every day, we are meeting with customers, and the management team is closing deals,” he added.

The analyst meet on November 6 is probably one of the most anticipated events in the light of the recent whistleblower complaint.

A group of Infosys staffers calling themselves “ethical employees” wrote to the Infosys board and to the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in September about the accounting irregularities.

The whistleblowers have made a series of allegations against Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy. In addition to writing to the company, the whistleblowers say they have presented evidence to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the form of recordings and emails. This was, however, not shared with the firm.

The emails and recordings, the whistleblowers claim, show that Parekh and Roy window-dressed accounts, insisted that visa costs not be recognised and insisted that key information be concealed from the board and auditors. There are claims that billions of dollars in deals were signed with zero margins and that Parekh referred to two of the independent directors as ‘madrasis’ and one of them as a ‘diva.’

The news caused quite a stir given that it is happening in just two years after former CEO Vishal Sikka’s unceremonious exit in 2017 in a whistleblower complaint.

After the news was made public on October 21, Infosys’ shares fell by 16 percent on October 22 in the BSE and NYSE. In India, it caused a drop of Rs 53,000 crore in investor wealth. Some US-based law firms are now preparing for a lawsuit on behalf of investors in the US.

In the meantime, investigation into the allegations by multiple agencies such as SEC, Securities and Exchanges Board of India and Ministry of Corporate Affairs are underway.