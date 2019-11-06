App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Even God can't change Infosys' numbers, says Chairman Nandan Nilekani

Addressing analysts in a conference call, Nilekani said he felt "insulted with the (whistleblowers) accusations.” But said he does not want to bias the investigation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani | Net Worth: INR 12,603 crore| How much are they donating: INR 6,301.5 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)
Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani | Net Worth: INR 12,603 crore| How much are they donating: INR 6,301.5 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that even God can't change the earnings of the company. He was responding to whistleblowers' plaint that have made a series of allegations against CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy.

Addressing analysts in a conference call, Nilekani said he felt "insulted with the (whistleblowers) accusations.” But said he does not want to bias the investigation.

"We at Infosys take whistleblower complaints very seriously. The audit committee, while serving as a custodian, has brought on an external team to investigate the plaint," he said.

The IT czar said that though the company is under “no obligation to put out every investigative report,” it will provide a summary of the investigation once it is complete.

Nilekani also promised to take necessary steps if the investigation substantiates the complaint.

Contrary to media reports, Infosys’ response to the complaint adhered to its policy, past practices, all laws and regulations, Nilekani said, adding that the company acted 'responsibly'. He said that the company had become aware of the complaint on September 30 and it was placed before the audit committee on October 10.

A group of Infosys staffers calling themselves ‘ethical employees’ wrote to the Infosys’ board and to the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in September about the accounting irregularities. In addition to writing to the company, the whistleblowers say they have presented evidence to the US Securities and Exchange Commission in the form of recordings and emails. This was, however, not shared with the firm.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Infosys

