Infosys Analyst Meet LIVE: Deal flows continue to be as large as ever, says Nandan Nilekani

highlights
Nandan Nilekani: Even God can't change numbers of Infosys.
Infosys shares rise following Nandan Nilekani's comments during the conference call
Nandan Nilekani: Co-founders remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys
Nilekani said he felt "insulted with the (whistleblowers) accusations.” But said he does not want to bias the investigation.
Nilekani said that contrary to what was being reported, the company had responded responsibly and complied with applicable laws and past practices.
Nandan Nilekani: Will respond to class action lawsuit in due course.
Nandan Nilekani: Large margin deals is entirely decided by the management and management is fully within its right to take those calls about margins.
Nandan Nilekani: Company's deal flows continue to be as large as ever.
Nandan Nilekani: Proactively reached out to customers and happy that customers are trusting us. Even today morning Salil forwarded me a large deal.
