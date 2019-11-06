App
Nov 06, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Analyst Meet LIVE: Deal flows continue to be as large as ever, says Nandan Nilekani

Infosys is holding its Annual Analyst Meet at its Bengaluru Campus

highlights

  • Nov 06, 12:38 PM (IST)
  • Nov 06, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Nilekani said he felt "insulted with the (whistleblowers) accusations.” But said he does not want to bias the investigation.

  • Nov 06, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Nilekani said that contrary to what was being reported, the company had responded responsibly and complied with applicable laws and past practices.

  • Nov 06, 12:00 PM (IST)
  • Nov 06, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani: Even God can't change numbers of Infosys. 

  • Nov 06, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani: Will respond to class action lawsuit in due course. 

  • Nov 06, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani: Large margin deals is entirely decided by the management and management is fully within its right to take those calls about margins.

  • Nov 06, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani: Company's deal flows continue to be as large as ever.

  • Nov 06, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Nandan Nilekani: Proactively reached out to customers and happy that customers are trusting us. Even today morning Salil forwarded me a large deal.

  • Nov 06, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Infosys shares rise following Nandan Nilekani's comments during the conference call 

