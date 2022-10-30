English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Industrial units under RIPS to get electricity duty exemption

    The state government mentioned that it is continuously making efforts to increase the scope of investment of industries in the basic development of the state.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    CM Ashok Gehlot

    CM Ashok Gehlot

    The Rajasthan government has approved a proposal to give exemption from electricity duty to industrial units under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022, a statement said.

    The state government mentioned that it is continuously making efforts to increase the scope of investment of industries in the basic development of the state.

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to give exemption in electricity duty to the beneficiaries of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022 (RIPS-2022), the official statement said.  With this approval of Gehlot, the units involved in RIPS-2022 will be able to get exemption in electricity duty on the electricity used by them.

    The units will be able to get the benefit of the said exemption as per the rules of the RIPS-2022 scheme. RIPS-2022 scheme has been started recently by the Chief Minister to provide a better environment for proper development and investment of industries in the state.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #electricity duty #industrial units #Rajasthan #Rajasthan government #Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.