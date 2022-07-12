IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 40.3% YoY to Rs. 1,368.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank partners with MoEngage to deliver differentiated digital experience for its customers. The bank announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys. As part of the partnership, Induslnd Bank will leverage MoEngage's technology platform to deliver 'Gen Z' digital banking experience to its customers.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,368.1 crore up 40.3% year-on-year (up 0.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,076.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 1.7% Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,185.2 crore.

