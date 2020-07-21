IndiGo layoffs: Pilots escape the axe, for now

Industry observers though reiterate that this won't be the last one hears about layoffs in IndiGo, or any other airline in the country. All the carriers, including SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir, have already cut salaries and have sent a significant part of their workforce on leaves without-pay.

"This is just the start, and was inevitable. IndiGo may be the first to formally announce a layoff. Other airlines have already done so, though they package it as leave-without-pay," said a senior executive.

Interestingly, IndiGo is the only airline in the country that is sitting on a cash reserve. As on March 2020, the low cost carrier had a free cash of Rs 8,928.1 crore.

Another official from the industry warned that pilots may not be shielded for long. Data from industry regulator DGCA show that passenger traffic plummeted by over 80 percent in June, and things may not be much better in July. Airlines, including IndiGo, continue to operate only about a third of their capacity, even though government had raised the cap to 45 percent.

"Pilots will be impacted. Companies are taking one step at a time," says a senior industry official.

World-over, leading airlines - including Emirates and British Airways - have begun laying off pilots.