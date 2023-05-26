Indigo employees protest at Mumbai airport claiming harassment by airport authorities; Airline issues statement

IndiGo

According to various reports, a large number of Indigo employees went on a strike at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming harassment by airport authorities.

In a statement on May 26, IndiGo said it was aware of the matter and dialogue between the management and the staff was underway.

The budget airline further went on to clarify that the reports stating the number of protesting employees as 1,700 are incorrect and that the correct number of protestors stands at 17.

"It seems the figure of 1,700 employees mentioned in the representation by certain media is fictitious, maligned and malicious and is Intended to confuse passengers." the statement read.

An FIR has been filed against the employees, who tried to sabotage operations.

The airline stated that operations are running smoothly and that they support their employees as it is part of their core principles to look out for the welfare of their employees.

According to a Mirror Now report, the issue is a "fallout of the political tussle" between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties reportedly want to control IndiGo's employees' union.