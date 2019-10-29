App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IndiGo close to mammoth 300-plane Airbus deal: Sources

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that IndiGo, part of InterGlobe Aviation, was putting the finishing touches to an order that would include Airbus's newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320 type called A321XLR.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian budget airline IndiGo is close to placing a near-record order for over 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at notional catalogue prices to cement its position as India's largest carrier by market share.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that IndiGo, part of InterGlobe Aviation, was putting the finishing touches to an order that would include Airbus's newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320 type called A321XLR.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. On Monday, a spokeswoman said there were no plans on the order front "as of now". Airbus declined to comment.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 03:35 pm

#Airbus #Business #Companies #IndiGo

