India's air traffic to grow nearly 7% through 2040: Boeing

Airlines

Aircraft maker Boeing on Thursday said India's air traffic is projected to see a nearly 7 per cent annual growth through 2040. Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.

According to him, India's airlines will lead air traffic growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 per cent. The growth for South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 per cent, China (5.4 per cent), Africa (5.4 per cent) and Latin America (4.8 per cent), as per Boeing.

The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near-term. A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers.

The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.