English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India's air traffic to grow nearly 7% through 2040: Boeing

    Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
    Airlines

    Airlines

    Aircraft maker Boeing on Thursday said India's air traffic is projected to see a nearly 7 per cent annual growth through 2040. Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.

    According to him, India's airlines will lead air traffic growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 per cent. The growth for South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 per cent, China (5.4 per cent), Africa (5.4 per cent) and Latin America (4.8 per cent), as per Boeing.

    The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near-term. A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers.

    The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
    PTI
    Tags: #air traffic #Boeing #Business #Companies
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.