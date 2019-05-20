App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian government bonds jump as exit polls predict new term for PM Modi

Markets to focus on liquidity measures and final budget for long-term guidance on bond yields.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp

The exit poll results predicting the outcome of India's 17th Lok Sabha elections sent bonds soaring on May 20, as markets cheered a likely win for a second time for the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

The benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 ended at Rs 99.81, its highest since April 3, from Rs 99.29 at the previous close. The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 7.29 percent on May 20, from 7.36 percent at the previous close, posting its biggest single session fall since February 28.

"Market is looking for some continuity in policy rather than a populist budget. Nevertheless, the full budget will be awaited before the market can take a decisive view on which way the rates are headed," said R Sivakumar, head-fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. He said markets will see whether the targets announced in the interim budget are maintained.

The exit polls that were released on May 19 showed that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will bag 242-365 seats out of 542 constituencies, making it fairly easy to form a government that requires a minimum score of 272 seats. The election results are scheduled on May 23.

related news

"In our view, the priority of the next (possibly same) government will be to revive economic growth and investment although the macro-economic set-up is not very favourable," analysts Sanjeev Prasad, Sunita Baldawa and Anindya Bhowmik from Kotak Securities said in a report.

They expect broad monetary stimulus in the form of policy rate cuts of up to 100 basis points, a cut in cash reserve ratio by 100-200 bps and higher limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in government bonds in order to increase inflow of foreign capital (savings) to make up for the decline in domestic savings.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that has cut policy rates by 50 basis points since February, is next slated to meet on June 3-6. "There are good reasons for a rate cut, given that the inflation is low and various indicators of growth continue to show weakness. However, the central bank should focus more on liquidity measures, to ensure that even the past rate cuts are transmitted into the system," said Sivakumar.

As per data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), liquidity deficit in the banking system has been around Rs 50,000 crore, while the bond yields have been trading in the range of 7.3-7.4 percent. "The RBI probably can afford to wait till after the budget to make the rate decision but the liquidity decision has to be made more urgently," Sivakumar added.

"Bond yields are unlikely to react to election results for more than one or two sessions. They will be driven by liquidity conditions in terms of measures from RBI and government borrowings," said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings. "We do not expect the MPC to lower the rates in the upcoming policy. But if it does, the bond yields may ease to 7.25-7.3 percent," he added.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 20, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #10-year benchmark bond yield #Exit polls #Indian government bonds

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.