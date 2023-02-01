English
    India, US adopt host of joint initiatives on semiconductors, AI, defence startups

    These were decided in a January 30 meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and later this year, the two countries will hold the next iCET meeting in New Delhi this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

    With an aim to expand and deepen partnerships in technology and defence sectors, India and the US have agreed upon multiple bilateral initiatives.

    The measures include reviewing a possibility of producing Made-In-India jet engines of General Electric; launching a new innovation bridge to connect the US and Indian defence startups; enhancing collaboration on semiconductor supply chains and developing common standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence that are aligned with democratic values.

    These were decided in a January 30 meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), attended by National Security Advisors of India Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan. Others who were present at the meeting were Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath, secretary of Department of Telecommunciations and others.

    Minister of State in Electronics and IT ministry Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded this partnership between the two countries and said that it will be good for the future.