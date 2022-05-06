English
    India looking to boost coal output by up to 100 MT, reopen closed mines

    India, the world’s second largest producer, importer and consumer of coal, produced 777.2 million tonnes of the fuel during the year ended March 2022 and burnt over a billion tonnes.

    Reuters
    May 06, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    India is looking to boost its coal output by 75-100 million tonnes in the next two-to-three years by restarting closed mines, the country’s coal secretary A K Jain said on Friday.

    State-run Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, which produces 80 percent of India’s coal, plans to increase annual output to 1 billion tonnes by 2024, from 622.6 million tonnes currently.



    Reuters
